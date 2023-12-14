Twin sisters Alina and Aline Jaiswal make their acting debut in &TV's ‘Atal’

Alina and Aline Jaiswal

MUMBAI: &TV’s new show ‘Atal’ has been winning hearts for its untold childhood stories of the late Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vyom Thakkar, who plays the young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has been receiving appreciation for his role, and the same goes for other key artists in the show. Also, the performances of Alina and Aline Jaiswal, who play Urmila and Kamla in the Vajpayee family, have caught people's attention. These twin sisters are making a debut with this show and are excited to be a part of this journey. Playing pivotal roles as the youngest members of the Vajpayee family, their characters hold significant importance within the storyline, especially in the endearing relationship they share with the young Atal.

Sharing her excitement about playing Urmila Bihari Vajpayee, Alina Jaiswal says, "I am happy to be a part of this show and working with my sister and other cast members. Shooting with my twin sister has been a wonderful experience as I essay the role of an on-screen sister to my real-life sister. We have a lot of fun together, and the atmosphere is quite lively with her around. Apart from her, I also particularly enjoy working with Vyom (Atal) and my on-screen mother, Neha Joshi, who also help me a lot.” Adding to this, Alina Jaiswal, talking about her role as Kamla Bihari Vajpayee, adds, "I am happy to be a part of this show with my twin sister.

After wrapping up our school, Alina and I head straight for the shoot. The entire team on set provides tremendous support, especially our director. Alina and I urge the audience to shower their love and support for our characters. I want to thank the makers for this wonderful opportunity."

Watch Alina Jaiswal as Urmila and Aline Jaiswal as Kamla in ‘Atal’ at 8:00 pm only on &TV!

