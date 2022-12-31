Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat of Udaariyaan shares the sweetest throwback with this special person

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

After a 16-year leap, the show will once again revolve around the love triangle between Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz. The show has a huge fan base and fans are always curious to know what is happening on the show.

Twinkle Arora is best known for her performance as Nehmat in Colors TV's show Udaariyaan. She is also associated with the Punjabi and Haryanvi music industries and featured in many music videos as a model.

Twinkle is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind-the-scenes moments and sneak peeks from her life. She recently shared a beautiful before and after photo with a very special person from her life. And the special person is none other than Parul Arora her sister, and the photo was titled, ‘Some things never change’. Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, on the show, In the upcoming episodes, It will be assumed that Advait is dead and that Ekam will move back away from the car in time and while Nehmat will be sacred for Ekam, she will then worry about Advait too.

Advait will survive the accident, but he will lose all trust in Nehmat. Because the last thing he remembers is her screaming Ekam’s name. Even though he was trying to save Advait and he will feel like she wanted him to die, will complicate the feelings, and as we have seen in the promos for 31st December that Nehmat and Harleen both get kidnapped by the terrorist and while Nehmat will have a feeling that Ekam will save her but it will turn out to be Advait as we reported earlier.

