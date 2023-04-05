Twists and Turns in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible: Chirag and Prathana's disappearance leads to the questioning of Pushpa

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 20:38
Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI:   Pushpa Impossible is a heartwarming and uplifting tale that follows the journey of a strong and determined single mother, Pushpa, who is not only raising her children but also pursuing her education. Karuna Pandey, who portrays Pushpa as a mother of three, is devoted to meeting her children's needs and addressing their issues. Despite facing numerous challenges, including dealing with her ex-husband Dilip, played by the talented Jayesh More, Pushpa remains unfaltering in her determination to provide for her children and address their issues. Her positive and resourceful approach to life is a shining example of strength and resilience, and it's hard not to be captivated by her charming clumsiness and infectious optimism.

This week's episodes of Pushpa Impossible are set to be filled with tension and drama as Pushpa finds herself in hot water after Chirag and Prathana disappear. Sushila, who has always been insecure about Pushpa's relationship with her son, is quick to point the finger and blame Pushpa for their disappearance. Pushpa is taken aback by the accusation and is left reeling from the shock of it all. The situation is made all the more complicated because Chirag and Prathana were seen together last when Chirag was dropping Prathana home. As Pushpa tries to clear her name and discover the truth about what happened to Chirag and Prathana, she must navigate a minefield of emotions and suspicions. 

Will Pushpa be able to clear her name and find out the truth? Tune in to this week's episodes of Pushpa Impossible to find out.

Karuna Pandey, who plays the role of Pushpa Patel, said, “As an actor, portraying Pushpa's character in Pushpa Impossible has been an incredible journey of self-discovery, and this week's episodes have been particularly complex. Pushpa finds herself in a dilemma as Chirag and Prathana go missing, and the blame is placed on her. It's an emotional rollercoaster and shooting these episodes has been challenging and rewarding. As Pushpa tries to clear her name and find out the truth, she faces a range of emotions and obstacles that make for a compelling and dramatic storyline. I am excited for audiences to see how the story unfolds and how Pushpa rises to the challenge, showing the strength and resilience that makes her character so inspiring.”

Stay tuned and watch Pushpa Impossible, Mon-Sat, 9:30 PM for more intriguing twists only on Sony SAB

Pushpa Impossible Karuna Pandey Dilip Jayesh More Chirag Prathana Sushila TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 20:38

