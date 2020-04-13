Twitter user alleges DD is streaming Ramayan from Moser Baer DVD along with watermark; check

MUMBAI: Due to lockdown, people are locked-up in their homes. Shooting of films and TV shows has also come to a halt. So, channels are re-telecasting classic shows to entertain viewers.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, one of the most popular mythological shows ever, is back on our televisions to entertain people. Needless to say, it brought back nostalgia and was a huge hit. DD CEO Shashi Shekhar had shared that the re-telecast of Ramayan on DD has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.

While India continues to watch Ramayan during the lockdown, there have also been several allegations and complaints among Twitter users about the quality of the telecast. Now it could be because people are also viewing the show on platforms other than Doordarshan. On Saturday, a Netizen claimed that Ramayan is being streamed on DD from Moser Baer DVD, along with the watermark. The user also shared a screengrab of the same. However, DD CEO Shashi Shekhar has dismissed it, asking the user to check their source.

The tweet alleging Ramayan of being streamed from the DVD, read, “Apologies for this inane tweet. But Doordarshan, India's National broadcaster, is streaming Ramayana from a Moser Baer DVD. Along with the watermark.” Shashi Shekhar responded to the claim with a tweet that read, “This does not seem to be from Doordarshan please re-check your source.”

Apologies for this inane tweet. But Doordarshan, India's National broadcaster, is streaming Ramayana from a Moser Baer DVD. Along with the watermark. pic.twitter.com/jghqHJCLwd — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) April 11, 2020

Furthermore, a user also complained, “What's the problem with DD Bharti? Music is more louder than the dialogues, noticing this several times, you need to fix this.” DD CEO Shashi Shekhar replied, “which platform are you viewing on.”

