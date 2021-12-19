Udaariyaan: Exclusive! Child actress Gauravi Bakshi to enter 'Udaariyaan'

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Well, the current track of 'Udaariyaan' will witness Jasmine kidnaps Riya from the supermarket, Tejo is seen to get injured while she saves Riya from Jasmine's clutches. Major drama is yet to be unveiled.

Now the exciting news is that child actress Gouravi Bakshi is all set to enter 'Udaariyaan' in an interesting role. Well, let the upcoming episodes reveal the surprise for the audience.

