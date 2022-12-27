Udaariyaan fame Rohit Purohit and Twinkle Arora aka ‘AdMat’ share some adorable bts moments, check it out

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well.

Our favorite TV celebs know how much the viewers and fans enjoy watching some behind the scenes masti and so, they keep the audience entertained by sharing some tidbits from the sets or their personal lives.

The actors are perpetually updating their fans with the ongoing in their personal life and some bts on a good day to let us know what goes on the sets.

Recently, we came across a bts post of Rohit Purohit and Twinkle Arora. Both the stars look happy in these posts as they walk around the field.

Check out the post here!

We know that the two are often shipped as ‘AdMat’ and even though they are not in love with each other on-screen, they make quite the pair!

What did you think of these pictures?

Do tell us in the comments below!

Nehmat’s life went through a lot of life-altering changes on the show and we just hope she finds her silver lining soon!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Nehmat was helpless when Naaz’s marriage was at stake and agreed to marry Advait. Now, Advait is angry and bitter with Nehmat since he thinks she wasn’t helpless and could’ve said no for the wedding.

Ekam is heartbroken and misunderstood Nehmat and asked her to leave.

Currently, we see that Jasmin revealed Nehmat’s parentage to her and the Kapoors and while Nehmat is heartbroken, the Kapoors are angry over being cheated. Nehmat roams around the street, heartbroken as she discovers the truth that she is neither a Sandhu, nor a Virk biologically.

