Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora is not so fond of a Cold Weather, check out

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Shocking twist to come in Advait and Nehmat’s life

Our favorite TV celebs know how much the viewers and fans enjoy watching some behind the scenes masti and so, they keep the audience entertained by sharing some tidbits from the sets or their personal lives.

The actors are perpetually updating their fans with the ongoing in their personal life and some bts on a good day to let us know what goes on the sets.

Recently, we came across a post shared by Twinkle Arora and she is seen, covered up in a blanket on the sets of the show.

We know that winters have finally spread their cold sheet over the country and looks like Twinkle is not so fond of the weather.

Check out the post here!

Add the post here

We see that once she was challenged of not handling the cold, she immediately stood up and took the blanket off! It was hilarious too watch.

While Nehmat is currently bearing the brunt of a bad phase in her life on Udaariyaan after she had to separate from Ekam due to misunderstandings, we hope Twinkle Arora doesn’t have too much trouble with winters!

So, are you fond of winters?

Do tell us in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Nehmat was helpless when Naaz’s marriage was at stake and agreed to marry Advait. Now, Advait is angry and bitter with Nehmat since he thinks she wasn’t helpless and could’ve said no for the wedding.

Ekam is heartbroken and misunderstood Nehmat and asked her to leave. Currently, we see that Jasmin revealed Nehmat’s parentage to her and the Kapoors and while Nehmat is heartbroken, the Kapoors are angry over being cheated. Nehmat roams around the street, heartbroken as she discovers the truth that she is neither a Sandhu, nor a Virk biologically.

Also read: Is Megha Chakraborty aka Imlie speaking from Experience as she makes THIS Statement?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on Behind The Scenes on your favorite TV shows.