Udaariyaan: Major Upcoming Twist! Armaan and Aasma to consummate their marriage?

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. The show took a major leap, after which we were introduced to the new main leads of the show – Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance.

We see how Armaan and Aasma get married while Aliya feels super jealous, seeing them getting close day by day.

Previously, Aasma feels like there is someone and so she searches everywhere and comes to know that it’s a chemical factory.

Meanwhile, Alia and Armaan go into hiding but a drum falls down and releases smoke due to which they both start coughing.

Armaan calls Bunty to come and help while Aasma tries to find out who is inside the factory. The guard tries to stop Aasma and Bunty sees her.

Fortunately, Aasma doesn’t find Armaan and Alia together in the factory but later Aasma’s car hits Armaan.

In the forthcoming episodes, we will get to see an intensely romantic scene between Armaan and Aasma as they will come for their honeymoon.

We will get to see beautifully lit tents where Armaan will be sitting and Aasma will come there with love in her eyes for Armaan.

Let’s look at the clip below:



Now the question remains, what changes will this night bring in Armaan and Aasma’s relationship? Will they consummate and sideline Alia?

