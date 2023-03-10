Udaariyaan: Major Upcoming Twist! Armaan and Aasma to consummate their marriage?

We see how Armaan and Aasma get married while Aliya feels super jealous, seeing them getting close day by day. Previously, Aasma feels like there is someone and so she searches everywhere and comes to know that it’s a chemical factory.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 18:05
Udaariyaan

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. The show took a major leap, after which we were introduced to the new main leads of the show – Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance.

Also read - Udaariyaan: Heartbreaking! Aasma falls in shock after witnessing Armaan's love confession to Aaliya

We see how Armaan and Aasma get married while Aliya feels super jealous, seeing them getting close day by day.

Previously, Aasma feels like there is someone and so she searches everywhere and comes to know that it’s a chemical factory.

Meanwhile, Alia and Armaan go into hiding but a drum falls down and releases smoke due to which they both start coughing.

Armaan calls Bunty to come and help while Aasma tries to find out who is inside the factory. The guard tries to stop Aasma and Bunty sees her.

Fortunately, Aasma doesn’t find Armaan and Alia together in the factory but later Aasma’s car hits Armaan.

Now Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

In the forthcoming episodes, we will get to see an intensely romantic scene between Armaan and Aasma as they will come for their honeymoon.

We will get to see beautifully lit tents where Armaan will be sitting and Aasma will come there with love in her eyes for Armaan.

Let’s look at the clip below:


Also read - Udaariyaan: High Drama! Armaan and Aasma’s first night, Aliya jealous

Now the question remains, what changes will this night bring in Armaan and Aasma’s relationship? Will they consummate and sideline Alia?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Colors Udaariyaan alisha parveen Anuraj Chahal Aditi Bhagat Jasmine Fateh Tejo Amrik Angad Karan V Grover Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Priyanka Chaudhary Naaz Nehmat Ekam Twinkle Arora Sonakshi Batra Hitesh Bharadwaj Harleen Advait Rahul Purohit TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 18:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Unbelievable! Director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol to Reunite for an Anti-Pakistan Film After Gadar 2?
MUMBAI : The success of Gadar 2 altered many aspects of Sunny Deol's life, as well as that of director Anil Sharma,...
Wow! Anushka Sharma's fans notice baby bump amidst second pregnancy rumours in a recent advertisement with Virat Kohli
MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the news once more as a result of the rumours about their second...
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhargava opens up on turning a producer with Darran Chhoo, reveals, ''Mark Movies wants to create and produce content which leaves a mark on our society''
MUMBAI : Ankita Bhargava is a well-known name in the television industry. The actres a part of the showbiz world for...
Udaariyaan: Major Upcoming Twist! Armaan and Aasma to consummate their marriage?
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Splendid! Fan-made Brahmastra 2 poster featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as Amrita and Dev sparks excitement
MUMBAI: Fans have been anticipating Brahmastra: Dev Part Two ever since Amrita and Dev's love story concluded...
Fantastic! Sanjay Dutt teases fans by expressing anticipation for Munna Bhai to Vidhu Vinod Chopra; Netizen say ‘I’m also waiting for MUNNABHAI 3’
MUMBAI: Munna Bhai MBBS, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Sanjay Dutt, is still adored by many moviegoers 20...
Recent Stories
Anil Sharma
Unbelievable! Director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol to Reunite for an Anti-Pakistan Film After Gadar 2?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankita BHargava
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhargava opens up on turning a producer with Darran Chhoo, reveals, ''Mark Movies wants to create and produce content which leaves a mark on our society''
sandhya gemawat
Exclusive! Piya Albela fame Sandhya Gemawat, Barsatein fame Tushar Kawale and OMG 2 fame Kshitij Pawar to be part of an upcoming OTT project, deets inside
Jeetendra Bohara
Exclusive! Imlie fame Jeetendra Bohara and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Yamini Malhotra to be seen in an upcoming OTT project, check out the details
KARAN
Exclusive! "Ali Goni is like my brother and for Anita Hassanandani Reddy, I can give my life as she is my closest friend” - Kara Patel
sheezan
Hilarious! Here’s side of Khatron ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant and actor Sheezan Khan that you don’t want to miss, check it out
uorfi
Congratulations! Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed finally engaged?