Udaariyaan’s Jasmine is angry at Naaz for not getting married to Nikhil instead of Advait?

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

After a 16-year leap, the show will once again revolve around the love triangle between Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz. The show has a huge fan base and fans are always curious to know what is happening on the show.

The show is going through major twists and turns,

Isha Malviya has played the role of Jasmine on Udaariyaan and has received a lot of love for her portrayal of Jasmine. Fans thought that she would not return to the show post-leap, but she is back and is becoming the reason why Nehmat and Ekam could be together.

Isha is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind the scenes and sneak peeks from the show she shared a very cute photo with her and poked fun at the fact that Naaz did not listen to her mother and git married to Nikhil when Jasmine had clearly told her to get married to Advait.

The cast of the show shares a great bond and this kind of banter clearly tells us how much fun they have on set. Check out the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Jasmine's daughter Harleen entered the show and her character is being played by none other than Isha Malviya.

The new promo shows Ekam on a dangerous mission, as the terrorists have kidnapped both Harleen and Nehmat.Ekam has to go and save both of them when they scream.

So, when the terrorists hold Nehmat and Harleen at gunpoint, the story spices up

Ekam will save Harleen and will leave her very impressed with him.

What turn will Ekam and Nehmat’s love story take now?

