Udann actress Sunidhi Chauhan roped in for Sony TV's Vignaharta Ganesha

MUMBAI: We recently reported about Mere Sai actress Dhruvee Haldankar being roped in to play an interesting part in Sony TV's mythological presentation Vignaharta Ganesha.

While she has been seen in episode based shows such as Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India and many others, Dhruvee will now be seen in Sony TV's Vignaharta Ganesha. The mythological show which is based on the story of Lord Ganesha has a lot of talented faces and Dhruvee plans to take a step ahead with the mythological genre and will experiment in this space.

And now we hear that another actress is all set to join the cast in a pivotal role.

We are talking about the Udann actress Sunidhi Chauhan, who played the role of Gauri in the show. Sources inform us that Sunidhi has been roped in to play the parallel lead as Kartikey's wife, Devsena in the show.

We could not get through Sunidhi for a comment on the same.

