Udit Ji praised Neha for her social deeds on Indian idol season 11

10 Jan 2020 04:27 PM

MUMBAI: This weekend Indian Idol season 11 will have  double celebration as Bollywood’s most adored singers who had ruled for more than two decades Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan will be gracing the sets of the Indian Idol Season 11. A fun filled banter tickled between Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar when he was teasing Neha taking his son Aditya’s name.  Marking a joyous new year celebration Indian Idol and the entire team welcomed them whole heartedly with a bang.

The Rockstar of Indian idol season 11 Rishabh Chaturvedi gave melodious performance on the song “ Papa Khate Hai and Udja Kale Kawa”.  Post that Udit Narayan said that he feels so happy and gets a big smile on his face whenever he hears about Neha and her social deeds. He also mentioned that whenever he sees Neha helping any deprived person, he feels this is something which should be followed by everyone .  Udit Ji also mentioned that he has seen that during this season of Indian idol , Neha has already helped so many people financially which shows how big-hearted Neha is.

Neha said “ It is so sweet of Udit ji to say  so kind words about and my gesture ,but I personally feel if I can help someone in any way it would not only make them happy but would also give me satisfaction .I always make sure to help those in need. Weather it was Diwas kumar,Sunny or Roshan Sahib this time”

