Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu set for new musical innings

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu are coming together to bring back the nostalgia of the sounds and rhythms from the 1990s musical era through an upcoming reality TV show.

The singers, known for ever-green romantic songs, will soon be seen in the role of mentors in the show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs".

The show was launched here on Wednesday with some music and lots of nostalgia. Host Maniesh Paul introduced the mentors at the musical evening, who then have a glimpse into the show.

"It's a very happy thing for me to work with my close friends Alka and Kumar Sanu. In the past, we worked together a lot...Getting the three of us together is iconic," said Udit, who then took the audience back to the 1990s with his performance on popular songs like "Papa kehte hain" and "Main nikla gaddi leke".

The mentors also showed a glimpse into their camaraderie through their witty banter.

"There are many memories and incidents that we will be opening on the show. It will be very interesting," Kumar Sanu said.

Kumar Sanu and Alka also performed live on songs like "Dheere dheere se meri zindagi mein aana" and "Kuch kuch hota hai" respectively. The trio left the audience asking for more when they sang "Dil ne yeh kaha hain tumse".

The musical press meet presented a teaser of the show with some contestants performing live.

"It's getting more difficult for us to select the best. Everyone is so talented," Yagnik said while talking about the contestants.

The show will air on Zee TV from February 29.

