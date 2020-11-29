Udit Narayan reveals PM Narendra Modi And Amitabh Bachchan will be invited to attend the reception of son Aditya; DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan is all set to settle in matrimony on December 1. He is going to marry the love of his life, Shweta Agarwal. The two met on the sets of their film Shaapit and ever since then, they have been together. It was recently that Aditya, who is also an established host, popped the question to Shweta and she said yes. The wedding is said to be a small affair due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, however, father Udit Narayan revealed that they are leaving no stone unturned to make it an enjoyable event.

In an interview Udit Naryan said "The preparations are going on. It will be a temple wedding followed by a reception on December 2. The reception will be held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, however, we are yet to lock the final venue." He also revealed details of the guest list. Udita Narayan was quoted saying, "We have been a part of this industry for so many years now, how can we not invite them? Haan yeh alag baat hai ki Corona hai, aur bade bade log nahin aaye toh keh nahin sakte. Lekin humne apni taraf se koi kasar nahin rakha hai. We have sent invitations to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Amitabh Bachchan ji as well."

In an exclusive interview with us, Aditya Narayan had spoken about the new chapter in his life. He shared, "It’s an entirely new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to my life with Shweta. We’ve known each for twelve years and we’ve been dating for ten years. No surprises as far as knowing each other well goes.”

