Udit Narayan struggled for 2 years to work with Pyarelal Sharma

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8. The new season has the legends of Indian music

Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as the judges and popular anchor, Maniesh Paul, as the host and this weekend, the audience will be in for a treat with popular hits of Laxmikant - Pyarelal being showcased and veteran music director Pyarelal Sharma gracing the show with his wife Sunila Sharma! While the judges and Pyarelal ji shared several anecdotes from their career and got all nostalgic, Udit Narayan opened up about his big break in the industry courtesy Pyarelal ji.

Post contestant Tanishka Sarkar's exquisite performance to

Dafli wale,

Udit Naryan spoke about how he used to vsit Pyarelal ji's house almost every day, expecting the legendary musician to give him a big break. He said, "I never thought I will get to witness musical gods like Pyarelal Ji. In fact, for almost 2 years whenever I would to get time I used to go to his place. Inspite of being so busy, he would always welcome me without questioning as to, why I keep coming every day. All his popular songs like Om Shaanti Om, Dafli wale were recorded in front of me and I was like a small fish in the huge ocean in front of these legends."

Udit Narayan further added, "One fine day in the recording studio, I gathered courage and I told Pyarelal Ji, 'Today I am not going to leave.' He replied back, 'Don’t leave, we will listen to your song today.' I was very happy and I sang a folk song and an old song. After listening to me he said, 'In this same Mumbai city, your time will come too, wait for it.' After that, he gave me many opportunities, even Laxmikant ji gave me loads of love and I am really thankful to them." Well it is promising to know that Pyarelal and Laxmikant have given several talented individuals several opportunities and one such person is Udit Narayan!

With veteran composer Pyarelal Sharma and his wife Sunila Sharma in the house, the viewers will have gala time with songs of 60s, 70s, 80s being sung by the supremely talented Li'l Champs. While Saee and Radhika gave a spectacular duet performance as they sang Hawa Hawai, Hansraj and Dhaani's duet performance on Bol Baby bol won the audience's hearts. All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will have a lot of melodies and surprises for the viewers.