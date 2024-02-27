Udne Ki Aasha: Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora’s BTS moment from the set is a visual treat!

Recently, Kanwar shared an update where he mentioned that they have finally begun shooting for the show on the sets of Udne Ki Aasha after an extensive outdoor shoot schedule in Mumbai. Now we came across an interesting BTS moment of Kanwar and Neha shooting together and it was extremely entertaining!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 16:16
Kanwar

MUMBAI: Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Now, Star Plus has arrived with a new drama, Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sailee).

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her makeshift, in the show Udne Ki Aasha. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! FU: Friendship Unlimited actress Radhika Vidyasagar roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show “Udne Ki Aasha”

For the first time, Neha Harsora will be seen collaborating with Star Plus for Udne Ki Aasha. Neha Harsora was last seen on Sab TV's show Dhruv Tara. H

 Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, Udne Ki Aasha will air on Star Plus from March 12th at 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

Take a look:

How excited are you to watch Udne Ki Asha? Let us know in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si SPOILER: Shocking! To go off air making way for Udne Ki Asha

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, OTT projects and Hindi movies. 

