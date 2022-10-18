UFF! Check out Aparna Mishra and Krishna Kaul’s KILLER Dance Moves

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another update from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

We know that the stars of the show share a great bond off-camera too and proving that here are Aparna Mishra and Krishna Kaul sharing some killer dance moves in their new reel.

Check it out!

They look great dressed up in a Yellow coordinated outfit. It has us wondering if they were shooting for a sequence for the show that we will definitely soon find out.

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, the track is focusing on Sidharth and Prachi’s wedding while Prachi and Ranbir are in distress. If reports are to be believed, Prachi won’t be marrying Sid but Ranbir instead and Pallavi could make it happen.

BTW, what did you think of Aparna and Krishna’s dance moves?

Do Let us Know!

