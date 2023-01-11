Uff! Check out Mouni Roy in sexy backless blouses

MUMBAI :Mouni Roy began her journey at a very young age from Television and has made a name for herself. She is one of the biggest names in Television and has also been seen in many Hindi Films. The gorgeous actress who is married to Suraj Nambiar has a huge fan following and never fails to impress her fans with her sultry and sexy looks.

Also Read-Oh No! Mouni Roy trips while posing for the paparazzi, but regains her balance before falling

Be it a chiffon saree or a off-soulder gown, Mouni can carry anything effortlessly and with equal class and elegance. She even recently made heads turn at Cannes 2023. Today, let us have a look at her sexy blackless blouses that will make your jaws drop;

Which look of Mouni is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Wow! Mouni Roy opens up about how she fell in love with her husband Suraj Nambiar; Says ‘It was a typical boy-meets-girl’

Mouni is currently in the news for hosting the reality show Temptation Island with Karan Kundrra that is soon going to begin streaming on JioCinemas.

Speaking about being romantic in real life, Mouni said, “I am a hard-core romantic person. I believe in old school romance and for me writing letters and having long conversations over the phone is romantic. Suraj and I have known each other for five years and it was very organic with us. It was a typical boy-meets-girl and we realised that we complement each other in many ways.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



