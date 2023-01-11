Uff! Check out Mouni Roy in sexy backless blouses

The gorgeous actress who is married to Suraj Nambiar has a huge fan following and never fails to impress her fans with her sultry and sexy looks.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 19:33
Mouni Roy

MUMBAI :Mouni Roy began her journey at a very young age from Television and has made a name for herself. She is one of the biggest names in Television and has also been seen in many Hindi Films. The gorgeous actress who is married to Suraj Nambiar has a huge fan following and never fails to impress her fans with her sultry and sexy looks.

Also Read-Oh No! Mouni Roy trips while posing for the paparazzi, but regains her balance before falling

Be it a chiffon saree or a off-soulder gown, Mouni can carry anything effortlessly and with equal class and elegance. She even recently made heads turn at Cannes 2023. Today, let us have a look at her sexy blackless blouses that will make your jaws drop;

Which look of Mouni is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Wow! Mouni Roy opens up about how she fell in love with her husband Suraj Nambiar; Says ‘It was a typical boy-meets-girl’

Mouni is currently in the news for hosting the reality show Temptation Island with Karan Kundrra that is soon going to begin streaming on JioCinemas.

Speaking about being romantic in real life, Mouni said, “I am a hard-core romantic person. I believe in old school romance and for me writing letters and having long conversations over the phone is romantic. Suraj and I have known each other for five years and it was very organic with us. It was a typical boy-meets-girl and we realised that we complement each other in many ways.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Mouni Roy Made in China Akbar Walter romeo KGF Naagin Suraj Nambiar TV news Backless Blouse Temptation Island TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 19:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
MUMBAI : Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of this generation. Be it her red carpet appearances or her...
Exclusive! "Movies now a days are going off, we are not making Hindustani movies" Salman Khan on movies not running at the box office
MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is indeed one of the bankable actors we have, over the time the actor has delivered some...
Exclusive! Don't just act, just be real with a character was the advice given by Salman Khan to me" Alizeh Agnihotri
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Farray that will make the acting debut of Alizeh Agnihotri who is the niece of superstar...
After Jawan’s “Prevue”, first asset from SRK’s Dunki to also get its own unique terminology?
MUMBAI: Just as Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" made waves with its unit named as ‘"prevue",  the buzz is that most...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Reyansh challenges Aaradhna, both part ways
MUMBAI :Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!
MUMBAI: While setting the right tone of patriotism, the makers of India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter' launched '...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
Latest Video
Related Stories
Viraj Dobriyal
Karanvir Bohra aka Viraj Dobriyal from Star Bharat's 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu' Opens Up About Balancing Fatherhood and Acting
Shraddha Arya
Karwa Chauth 2023: Gorgeous! From Shraddha Arya to Pankhuri Rode, Check out the stunning looks of these popular TV actresses
Shraddha
Amazing! Karwa Chauth 2023: TV celebrities like Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly, and many others embrace tradition, commence festivities with mehendi
Karva Chauth
TV artists share their Karva Chauth plans!
Sagar Parekh
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh aka Samar gifts a lavish apartment to his parents on the special occasion of his birthday; Read on to know more
Iqbal Azad
Exclusive! Iqbal Azad and Hemangi Kavi roped in for Zee TV'S Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye