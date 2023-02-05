Uff! Check out the sizzling hot pictures of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara aka Pranali Rathod.

MUMBAI :Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

Pranali has a massive fan following who love to see her posts, pictures and latest updates. Recently the gorgeous actress shared a couple of pictures looking stunning in a shimmery silver short dress. You cannot take your eyes off this beauty. She captioned the pictures, “Shimmering under the spotlight”

Pranali is currently enjoying praises for her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the current track, Abhimanyu has finally come to know that Abhir is his biological son and is leaving no stone unturned to try and get him back in his life.

