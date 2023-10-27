Uff! Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht radiates positive vibes as she is back on the sets of the show

Twinkle

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy. 

Twinkle has a huge fan following on social media and recently updated her fans about getting back on set of the show. Posting a radiant picture of herself, Twinkle wrote, “Good To Be Backk!”

Revealing her thoughts on Kundali Bhagya taking a leap, Twinkle said, "Kritika was very much there in the storyline before the leap happened. But now, the new generation is introduced in the show. So, even if I was shooting, there was nothing much to perform as the current track is not about me. I have given 5 best years to this show. I told my creatives that I won't cut myself off from the show, but I asked for some time to work on myself. I wanted to do more promising, especially negative roles in my upcoming projects.  

