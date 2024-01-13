Uff! Shehnaaz Gill's simple looks for Lohri has netizen's heart "U dont need any makeup"

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the third runner-up, while her close friend Sidharth Shukla was the winner. Recently she made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media who love to see her posts and pictures. Shehnaaz was last seen in the Bhumi Pednekar starrer ThankYou For Coming. The actress never fails to impress her fans with her fashion sense and insta posts and stories.

As the world celebrates the beautiful festival of Lohri today, Shehnaaz too shared her look in her latest post. She shared a series of posts which she captioned, "Always maintain your vibrant smile as bright because the mild of the holy bonfire. Happy Lohri!" Netizens are super impressed by her simple no make up look.

