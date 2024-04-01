Uff! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod twins in yellow at her friend’s wedding, check out her pics

She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.
Pranali Rathod

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online.  

Pranali recently attended the wedding of her friend where she is seen twinning with her other friends in yellow. Check out some of the glimpses here;

What are your thoughts on Pranali’s pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

