Ullu App’s Juhi gets a new name

We earlier reported about Aman Verma, Nehal Vadoliya, Ajit Jha, and Raja Kapse bagging Ullu App’s upcoming project titled Juhi.



Now, we have information that the makers have changed the name of the web series from Juhi to Julie.



When we contacted Puja Bhatt, who is the marketing head at Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd., she confirmed the buzz and shared, 'It was our CEO Vibhu Agarwal's idea to change the name. He felt Julie is more apt than Juhi.'



She further added, 'Nehal is playing the title role in the series. She is a nurse by profession, who lures boys, invite them for a date, and kills them brutally.'



For the uninitiated, Nehal has earlier been seen in Gandii Baat 3 and Sacred Games 2, and Raja is known for his role in Devdas and Apharan.



