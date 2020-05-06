Unaware of my acting capabilities, my father thought I’ve bagged a JOB in a unit of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Palak Sidhwani

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the top-rated shows of the small screen. The daily has been running on the TV screens for almost 11 years and is very much popular among the fans. Each character of the show has become a household name now.

With time, many actors bid adieu to the show for various reasons and were then replaced by new actors. One of them is Sonu Bhide whose character was replaced by Palak Sidhwani. Nidhi Bhanushali previously played the role of Sonu. Well, Palak too has successfully managed to impress the viewers with her amazing acting skills and beauty.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Palak and in a candid conversation, the actress revealed about her family’s reaction on her bagging the show as Sonu. She said, “After almost a wait of around three to four months, I got a call from TMKOC’s casting director. He asked me to visit his office urgently. I remember my parents had come to Mumbai to visit and hence I told him that I might take a while to reach as parents are at home. He told me to get my parents along with me so that they would also meet and talk. I adhered to the same and reached the office. Myself, my mother, father and brother were seated at the conference when he broke the news that I’m finalised. The casting director said, I will go and get the contract ready and as he left the conference room, my father turned towards me and asked me if I have bagged a job at their office as he was unaware about my passion for acting. All three of us smiled at his question and explained to him that I’ll be seen in the show as Sonu Bhide. My father was a bit shocked and deep within though that probably it is some sort of a prank or it wont materialise. It is only when he saw me on Television sets that he came to terms that his daughter is now a part of the most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah”.

Palak further added, “I would like to credit my brother Harshit for his support in my journey, if it was not him, I wouldn’t be at this stage of my life. Me studying in Mumbai and coming here along with him and his conviction in me that I should follow my dreams has landed me where I am today”.

Heart-warming, Isn’t it?

Keep rocking, Palak!