Unbelievable! THIS Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame sacrificed his corporate job paying 50 lacs annually to become an actor, Scroll down to know more

Bhabhi Ghar Par Hai fame Anokhe Lal Saxena aka Saanand Verma is also known for his performance in Mardaani, Raid, CID, F.I.R., and many other films

 

Saanand Verma

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai never fails to entertain its audience with its fun elements. However, recently actor Saanand Verma, who plays the role of Anokhe Lal Saxena in the show made some shocking revelation that will leave you in splits.

Saanand who is a graduate in Mass Communication earned a handsome salary of Rs. 50 lacs from a corporate job. However, he later quit the job to join the entertainment industry.

“When I arrived in Mumbai to pursue my career, I had nowhere to stay. I remember sleeping in a pharmaceutical company’s stinky godown during my career’s early days. Since I had a journalism background in Delhi, I got a job at a news publication, and I started working there,” Saanand asserted.

“And later I progressed and became a corporate employee, where I got to see great times and earn a very handsome salary. But then I quit my Rs 50 lakh annual corporate job to become an actor. Right from my childhood, I always wanted to become an actor,” Saanand Verma revealed.

Reportedly his acting career began with ads, followed by television shows before Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Later he bagge the role of Anokhe Lal Saxena in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain with the help of my Shashank Bali Ji.

The actor who had been part of projects such as ‘Mardaani’, ‘Raid’, ‘CID‘, ‘F.I.R.’ and many more is quite satisfied with the love and response he is getting from the audience.

Latest Video