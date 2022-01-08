Unbelievable! Did you know these Bigg Boss contestants had paranormal activities inside the house?

MUMBAI: Every season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has made headlines for several reasons including fights, tasks, friendships, relationships, and a lot more. Apart from this, Bigg Boss house turned out to be a ghost place for a lot of contestants. From seeing shadows to feeling choked, many contestants in the house have experienced paranormal activities.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia recently got evicted from the show. He spoke about the paranormal activities experienced by him during his stay in the house. In an interview with ETimes TV, Rajiv said, "I've seen ghosts inside the Bigg Boss 15 house twice. Umar Riaz, I, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat, were inside and suddenly Nishant and I both stood up because we saw a small girl inside the house. We were scared and started wondering where this young kid came from? She went past us, I am telling you it is not a joke, there is a ghost inside the house. I've seen it twice and it also came on the live feed. I would see shadows every day."

Recently, Bigg Boss 15 finalist Rakhi Sawant was acting weirdly in her sleep, and when Umar and Rashmi tried to wake her up, she told them she felt that someone was trying to kill her with a pillow.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla shared his paranormal experience with the other contestants in the house. He said, "Even though it was cold at that time, it felt different. As soon as the breeze went past me, I saw the camera behind me hanging and the other camera stuttering, despite having a smooth gimbal.”

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia also felt paranormal activities in the house. One night, she saw a heated 'tawa' placed on the stove. She was shocked as she herself put the Tawa aside. She asked the housemates about it but everyone denied it. She doubted some paranormal activities but no one believed her. After a few days, she was walking in the garden area and felt that someone hit her hard on the neck. She couldn't see anyone around. She freaked out and cried out in pain.

When Pavitra Punia told the Bigg Boss 14 contestant about her paranormal experience, she believed her and said that she even felt something similar. Speaking about her paranormal experiences in the house, she said that she even saw something 'black-black' moving in the house. She even said that there is something odd about the house as she has seen shadows in the house.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh once woke up in the middle of the night and told the other contestants that there was someone in the house. He also said that he saw some shadows. His ex-girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli agreed with him that she felt that someone was taking away the power from her body.

