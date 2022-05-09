UNBELIEVABLE! Gautam EXPOSED by Dhara in the Pandya Store

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 19:16
kinshuk

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Pandya Store won a place in everyone's hearts thanks to its compelling plot and surprising turns. 

Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan have become household names for their characters Dhara and Gautam. Fans fond refer to them as Gaura. 

The show also recently completed 500 episodes and the cast had a hearty celebration on set.


Fans adore the show's characters and enjoy watching the Pandya family as a unit as they deal with issues and uncertainties in their daily lives.

While they frequently deal with difficult issues and conflict with one another in the show, the reality is totally different.

The actors share a great bond off-screen and are often seen sharing fun BTS pictures, videos and reels straight from the sets. 

ALSO READ: ShiVi Goals! Kanwar Dhillon's reaction to Alice Kaushik's transformation is all things LOVE


One of Kinshuk's co-stars captured the actor off-guard while shooting for a scene.

The video shows Kinshuk lying comfortably on the floor in between the scene. 

Well, it turns out t be Shiny who has caught Kinshuk sleeping in between the scene and she calls him to wake up.

Take a look:


Kinshuk's reaction is hilarious as it was totally expected. 

Well, actors often get tired while shooting as they work for long hours which drains them. 

We have seen many actors taking naps whenever they are not shooting and that's how they utilise their free time. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Pandya Store: Woah! Rishita develops this big plan to flop Shweta’s evil plan, will Rishita achieve success?

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 19:16

Latest Video