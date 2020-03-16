Unbelievable! Look how Celesti Bairagey prepped for her character Rajjo in Star Plus' show Rajjo

MUMBAI: A new show called "Rajjo" produced by Bits and Bots media is now airing on Star Plus. The show has an intriguing premise and seems promising. The unique plot of the show seems to be interesting to the audiences.

Rajjo (Celesti Bairagey) is expecting Arjun (Rajveer Singh) to play a significant role in her life since he will support her in her athletic endeavours, but Rajjo has a tendency to overestimate how simple life is.

Since Celesti plays an aspirant athlete, it is clear from the show that she put a lot of preparation into playing the part.

Now, we have found a video that demonstrates how diligently she trained to become Rajjo. She had shot these scenes in Himachal Pradesh and along with the scenic views behind, her exercising is note-worthy.

Check out the video below:

In this video, Celesti is seen doing the cross field exercise to increase her stamina. She does that exercise with ease and that proves how much of hardwork and dedication she has put in for the role. And that shows in the serial where is seeing acing the role and is so convincing.

Meanwhile, on the show, While the family is preparing for Urvashi and Arjun's wedding, Rajjo enters the house with Arjun and hides. Rajjo observes private moments between Arjun and Urvashi. Rajjo tries to leave the house covertly so as not to cause Arjun any more issues by coming out in front of everyone.

