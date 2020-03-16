Unbelievable! Look how Celesti Bairagey prepped for her character Rajjo in Star Plus' show Rajjo

Since Celesti plays an aspirant athlete, it is clear from the show that she put a lot of preparation into playing the part.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 15:58
Unbelievable! Look how Celesti Bairagey prepped for getting into the skin of Rajjo

MUMBAI: A new show called "Rajjo" produced by Bits and Bots media is now airing on Star Plus. The show has an intriguing premise and seems promising. The unique plot of the show seems to be interesting to the audiences.

Also read- Rajjo: Major Dhamaka! Huge Drama in the engagement ceremony, Rajjo gets caught

Rajjo (Celesti Bairagey) is expecting Arjun (Rajveer Singh) to play a significant role in her life since he will support her in her athletic endeavours, but Rajjo has a tendency to overestimate how simple life is.

Since Celesti plays an aspirant athlete, it is clear from the show that she put a lot of preparation into playing the part.

Now, we have found a video that demonstrates how diligently she trained to become Rajjo. She had shot these scenes in Himachal Pradesh and along with the scenic views behind, her exercising is note-worthy.

Check out the video below:

In this video, Celesti is seen doing the cross field exercise to increase her stamina. She does that exercise with ease and that proves how much of hardwork and dedication she has put in for the role. And that shows in the serial where is seeing acing the role and is so convincing.

Meanwhile, on the show, While the family is preparing for Urvashi and Arjun's wedding, Rajjo enters the house with Arjun and hides. Rajjo observes private moments between Arjun and Urvashi. Rajjo tries to leave the house covertly so as not to cause Arjun any more issues by coming out in front of everyone.

Also read- Rajjo: Sad! Chirag has no value for Arjun’s sacrifice

What are your thoughts on Celesti’s dedication towards her job? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

Star Plus Rajjo Rajveer Singh Celesti Bairagey Maleeka R Ghai Disney Plus Hotstar Suraj Bharadwaj Siddharth Vasudev TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 15:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Shraddha Arya confirms not being part of Jhalak this season; This is how her fans reacted
MUMBAI: Colors' popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has not faded away among the viewers.Well, the popular...
Incredible! Fans feel Harshad Chopda's character Abhimanyu 2.0 is a visual treat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Here's why
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on television the longest of all. Also read  ...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! “My biggest challenge on the show is that I have come here without any experience as compared to others,” says Paras Kalnawat as he opens up on the challenges and journey on Jhalak
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in...
Unbelievable! Look how Celesti Bairagey prepped for her character Rajjo in Star Plus' show Rajjo
MUMBAI: A new show called "Rajjo" produced by Bits and Bots media is now airing on Star Plus. The show has an...
“I had everything required to get admission to FTII, except the money for the fee”, recalls Vijay Varma as he revisits his college!
MUMBAI :Vijay Varma delivered one of the biggest hits and critically acclaimed films of the year, Darlings where he...
ACTION-PACKED! When Ulka Gupta aka Banni showed off her SINGHAM avatar in Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in split
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video