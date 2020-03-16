UNBELIEVABLE! Meet the BEST ACTOR on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its not Pranali Rathod or Harshad Chopda

We came across a BTS from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where Harshad Chopda is performing a scene with Shefali whose character is played by Nisha Nagpal. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 13:42
UNBELIEVABLE! Meet the BEST ACTOR on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its not Pranali Rathod or Harshad Chopda

MUMBAI : Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a leap of one year. 

The drama series has seen Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation post the leap which will bring a new twist to the story.

Abhimanyu's character has completely undergone changes while Akshara too is seen in a different avatar. 

Well, fans are not happy seeing Akshara and Abhimanyu's separation but we all know that with the series of twists and turns, Abhira will be back together. 

With the show taking a leap, a lot of new characters and a different storyline are introduced. 

The show's current highlight is a child actor.

We had earlier reported that Shefali and Parth are going to have a baby which will bring another surprising twist to the story.

Well, shooting with a child actor is always fun for the star cast as the entire vibe on the set is quite happy. 

We came across a BTS from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where Harshad Chopda is performing a scene with Shefali whose character is played by Nisha Nagpal. 

ALSO READ: GOOD NEWS! Parth and Shefali to have a baby in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The actress is holding her baby in the scene while Jarshad says his dialogues. 

Take a look:

The cute baby is simply observing Hrashad as he performs his scene. 

Fans are going to be in awe of this cutie who is showing so much cooperation during the scene. 

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai has a talented bunch of actors, this child actor is definitely stealing the show. 

How excited are you for the upcoming track? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Mahima is left shocked by Manjiri’s anger

Hina Khan Shivangi Joshi StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopra Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 13:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bravo! Rakhi Sawant in full spirits with beau Adil Khan Durrani ahead of surgery, See Insta video
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has been admitted to the hospital for a surgery. The actress-dancer shared a dance...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya and Pushpa Impossible for have a MAHASANGAM
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Sony SAB is one channel...
UNBELIEVABLE! Meet the BEST ACTOR on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its not Pranali Rathod or Harshad Chopda
MUMBAI : Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed...
Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy and the whole team of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan rejoice as the show completes 100 episodes
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a mature romance based in modern-day...
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
MUMBAI: It is a great day for the fans and makers of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as it has completed one year of...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj looks at Vanraj’s hand, turns insecure
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
Latest Video