UNBELIEVABLE! Meet the BEST ACTOR on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its not Pranali Rathod or Harshad Chopda

MUMBAI : Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a leap of one year.

The drama series has seen Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation post the leap which will bring a new twist to the story.

Abhimanyu's character has completely undergone changes while Akshara too is seen in a different avatar.

Well, fans are not happy seeing Akshara and Abhimanyu's separation but we all know that with the series of twists and turns, Abhira will be back together.

With the show taking a leap, a lot of new characters and a different storyline are introduced.

The show's current highlight is a child actor.

We had earlier reported that Shefali and Parth are going to have a baby which will bring another surprising twist to the story.

Well, shooting with a child actor is always fun for the star cast as the entire vibe on the set is quite happy.

We came across a BTS from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where Harshad Chopda is performing a scene with Shefali whose character is played by Nisha Nagpal.

The actress is holding her baby in the scene while Jarshad says his dialogues.

Take a look:

The cute baby is simply observing Hrashad as he performs his scene.

Fans are going to be in awe of this cutie who is showing so much cooperation during the scene.

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai has a talented bunch of actors, this child actor is definitely stealing the show.

How excited are you for the upcoming track? Tell us in the comments.

