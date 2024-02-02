Unfortunate! Bigg Boss season 7 contestant Sofia Hayat faces travel ban in Dubai; Breaks down as she shares heart-wrenching ordeal

MUMBAI: Sofia Hayat, a television personality, singer, and former actress best known for her time on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7, has alleged that she has been detained in Dubai for 33 days. Sofia posted a video on Thursday, February 1, where she discusses the travel ban that has been placed on her. Without explaining her imprisonment, Sofia sobbed in the video and stated that her main goal at the moment is to return to London.

(Also read: OMG! This is WHY former Bigg Boss fame Sofia Hayat slammed Salman Khan, READ)

"I cannot talk about the case and I will not. My priority is to get home to London where my life is on hold. I run a business, a healing practice and a clinic. Both are shut down now for a month. I have no income and my savings are being used whilst I am in Dubai. I am spending £1000 a week in accommodation and food plus other expenses on taxis to and from the police station. I also have to pay bills in my London home," Sofia says in the video.

She also wrote the video alongside it, "The police have been very helpful and supportive in my case and have said this will be over soon and I will be home as soon as I am processed through the system but not sure how long that will take. The case was dropped already, it just takes time. My dogs were with a friend, now with another one. I am grateful for this as I am being shown who is really there for me in my time of need. I shall focus on the good things as much as I can. I have met some incredible people here in Dubai. On a day to day basis I am alone with my thoughts I meditate and work out. In a day I feel great then sad then I cry."

"I never in my entire life, thought something like this could happen to me. I do have some amazing people helping me including the police, for which I am grateful. Knowing I cannot leave Dubai is a mental strain, I cannot plan anything since I have no idea when I will be home again. I miss my home, my dogs, my friends, my business. I miss justice... in the end justice will always be served. We are all witnesses to injustice.. God is watching through our eyes. I have obviously been chosen especially. The greatest souls that served humanity suffered injustices. Jesus, kwan Yin, Shiva, Medusa; Athena, Poseidon, Durga Maa, Sekhmet, Isis, Ptah, Anubis, and many more," she added.

"The time for injustice is ending on a spiritual level on the conscious realms. One has to take the final sufferings in the desert... to release the ultimate power and love of God to all of humanity. Emotions with the secrets of the philosophers stone, through the power of alchemy, in the conscious realms of the true God's and children of light; can be transmuted to power. It is done," Sofia concluded her post.

Sofia disclosed that she is in love again in December 2023. It was on her birthday, December 6, she explained, without providing a lot about her boyfriend.

"It was my birthday yesterday and I was proposed to. I'm excited about this relationship. But I will leave it at that. None will see him soon enough. I met him in a very amazing way. He is my true love and heart. We are twin flames. Also, he is a self-made man and he has his own wealth. He came to me for healing and he immediately confessed his feelings. It was quick," she reportedly said.

In 2016, Sofia converted to a nun after embracing spirituality. Mother Gaia Sofia was her new name. Her television appearances include ‘Absolute Power,’ ‘Comedy Nights Bachao,’ ‘The Midnight Beast,’ ‘Superdude,’ ‘Jonathan Creek,’ and several others.

(Also read: OMG! This is WHY former Bigg Boss fame Sofia Hayat slammed Salman Khan, READ)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal