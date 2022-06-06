Unhappy with his role, Satya Tiwari to quit 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein'

Satya Tiwari

MUMBAI : Actor Satya Tiwari, who joined the TV show 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein' in the first week of May, has now decided to quit the show.

He says: "I entered the show as I was offered to essay a lead role and the character was very promising and pivotal. However, later when I started shooting, the track didn't shape up according to what it was supposed to be."

"I wasn't happy and disappointed with the graph of my character. It's obviously disturbing when the treatment of the character isn't what has been promised while taking up the role."

He continues: "As I was brought on board to play the other hero, which didn't happen, not much thought was given to the scenes written for me. There was scope to explore the character."

"All of these factors prompted me to exit the show. Since I was not interested in continuing with the show, the makers decided to bring the track to its logical conclusion."

Satya who was last seen in the lead role of 'Veeru' in the serial 'Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunware From Ganga Kinare' is looking for new opportunities.

He adds: "When a certain project doesn't live up to your expectations, it is better to move on and grab the next best opportunity. I don't intend to play a character that isn't creatively satisfying. I want to be loyal to my craft and perform to the best of my ability."

Satya has also featured in shows like 'Meri Durga' and 'Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2'.

SOURCE : IANS

