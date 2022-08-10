'United Kacche' starring Sunil Grover, Satish Shah highlight immigrants' plight in UK

Actor Sunil Grover along with Satish Shah will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series titled 'United Kacche'. The show is a light-hearted comedy based in the United Kingdom and has been shot in the UK.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 07:00
'United Kacche' starring Sunil Grover, Satish Shah highlight immigrants' plight in UK

MUMBAI:Actor Sunil Grover along with Satish Shah will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series titled 'United Kacche'. The show is a light-hearted comedy based in the United Kingdom and has been shot in the UK.

It follows the story of Tejinder 'Tango' Gill (played by Sunil Grover) from Punjab who aspires to migrate to a foreign land where the grass is greener. He inherited this dream from his late father and grandfather as they too wished to settle abroad for a better life.

He somehow manages to arrange for a tourist visa for the United Kingdom and takes off without planning much into the future. As his visa is about to expire, and he will be considered an illegal immigrant marking the beginning of the real struggle of living abroad.

The director of the show, Manav Shah said: "In India, everyone has an aspiration to go and settle abroad and they would do anything for it. 'United Kacche' is a light-hearted funny show that takes you into the lives of people who would do anything to settle abroad and how people from different communities and countries unite to support each other."

The show also stars Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles. The show highlights the living conditions of many such Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens who are not permanent residents of England and are thus known as 'Kacche'.

COURCE-IANS

Actor Sunil Grover along with Satish Shah will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series titled 'United Kacche'.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Richa Chadha was pushed out of her comfort zone for 'Heeramandi'
MUMBAI:Actress Richa Chadha, who will soon be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi', has shared...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Wow! Malishka is focused on her marriage with Rishi; the latter realises his feelings for Lakshmi
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav aims to bring the family together; Muskan to help him
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Seerat attends the reception in disguise and runs into Garry
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Exposed! Balwinder responsibe for the fire breakout, Malishka to get exposed
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe...
Recent Stories
Richa Chadha was pushed out of her comfort zone for 'Heeramandi'
Richa Chadha was pushed out of her comfort zone for 'Heeramandi'

Latest Video