'United Kacche' starring Sunil Grover, Satish Shah highlight immigrants' plight in UK

MUMBAI:Actor Sunil Grover along with Satish Shah will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series titled 'United Kacche'. The show is a light-hearted comedy based in the United Kingdom and has been shot in the UK.

It follows the story of Tejinder 'Tango' Gill (played by Sunil Grover) from Punjab who aspires to migrate to a foreign land where the grass is greener. He inherited this dream from his late father and grandfather as they too wished to settle abroad for a better life.

He somehow manages to arrange for a tourist visa for the United Kingdom and takes off without planning much into the future. As his visa is about to expire, and he will be considered an illegal immigrant marking the beginning of the real struggle of living abroad.

The director of the show, Manav Shah said: "In India, everyone has an aspiration to go and settle abroad and they would do anything for it. 'United Kacche' is a light-hearted funny show that takes you into the lives of people who would do anything to settle abroad and how people from different communities and countries unite to support each other."

The show also stars Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles. The show highlights the living conditions of many such Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens who are not permanent residents of England and are thus known as 'Kacche'.

