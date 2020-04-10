Unknown facts about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is perhaps the only comedy show to have witnessed such a successful run. The show revolves around the lives of the residents of Gokuldham society. We list a few unknown facts about the show that will leave you surprised. Read on.

1. Dilip Joshi aka Jetha Lal is older than Bapuji aka Amit Bhatt in real life

Yes, you read it right. Actor Dilip Joshi is much older than Amit Bhatt in real life but on the show, Dilip plays Amit's son.

2. Dayaben aka Disha Vakani and Sunderlal (Mayur Vakani) are real life brother and sister

While we are still not sure if Disha Vakani will return as Dayaben on the show, or will get replaced, we can be sure that Disha and her onscreen brother Sunderlal aka Mayur Vakani are actually siblings in real life too.

3. In real life, Popatlal is a happily married man and has three children

Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, who might get the 'bachelor of the decade' award on the show, is actually happily married and has three children in real life.

4. Iyer used to write Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Tanuj Mahashabde, who portrays the character of Iyer, started off as a writer on the show. However, after Dilip Joshi's suggestion, the producer decided to give him the role of Iyer. Iyer is a Maharashtrian in real life.

