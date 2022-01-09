UNMISSABLE! Anupama fame Gaurav Khanna's THROWBACK audition video proves he always had the spark to create magic on-screen

MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna is currently ruling several hearts with his performance as Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actor entered the show as Anupamaa's college friend and her one-sided lover.

Gaurav has been hailed for his performance in the show, and his on-screen chemistry with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has been loved by viewers.

The talented actor has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

Gaurav has previously worked in shows like Meri Doli Tere Aangna, Bhabhi, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Jeevan Saathi, and C.I.D.

It's been more than a decade since Gaurav has been a part of showbiz.

The seasoned actor has definitely managed to establish himself in the entertainment industry.

Well, an audition is a part of every actor's life, and we have come across a video of Gaurav's audition.

Take a look!

The video is quite a few years old but Gaurav has got the same spark that we even see today.

Gaurav has proved his mettle in acting over the years with his choice of projects, and we are sure he will go a long way.

What's your take on the actor's audition video? Tell us in the comments.

