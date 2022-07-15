UNMISSABLE! Maddam Sir fame Yukti Kapoor looks simply unrecognizable in THIS throwback video leaving us surprised

MUMBAI: Yukti Kapoor is currently seen in SAB TV's cop-comedy Maddam Sir.

The actress plays the role of sub-inspector Karishma Singh in the show.

Yukti's character has been loved by the viewers and she has tried her best to make her character as beautiful as possible.

We all know that Karishma Singh's character is quite Dabangg and fans are loving every bit of it.

Maddam Sir also stars Gulki Joshi, Priyanshu Singh, Sonali Naik, Ajay Jadhav, Bhavika Sharma, Savi Thakur among others.

The cop-drama has been ruling the small screens for the last two years and has recently completed 500 episodes.

Before Maddam Sir, Yukti has done shows like Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga, Siya Ke Ram, Balika Vadhu, Agniphera, Namah Lakshmi Narayan among others.

Well, Yukti has proved her mettle in acting in so many TV shows so far. Maddam Sir has given her next level popularity.

We came across a throwback video of Yukti where she is showing off her amazing talent in an audition.

Yukti has transformed a lot with time and this video proves it.

Take a look:

The audition video seems quite old as Yukti is looking extremely different.

The actress is a bundle of talent and this video shows it all.

Yukti definitely has a long way to go in her career.

