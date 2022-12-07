UNMISSABLE! What Ishqbaaaz girl gang did in THIS video will take you by surprise

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ishqbaaaz was one of the most popular drama series on small screens.

The show had a good run for two years and it gathered a massive fan following.

Viewers were in love with the show's beautiful on-screen jodis like Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh-Kunal Jasingh and Mansi Srivastava-Leenesh Mattoo.

The on-screen couples are still popular among the fans.

While it's been a long time since the show went off-air but the star cast still shares a great bond.

ALSO READ: FANS VERDICT! EEKs say the fans, Why Surbhi Chandna's Naagin costume is handed over to first Krishna Mukherjee and now Rashami Desai?

We have often seen the cast of Ishqbaaaz hanging out together on various occasions.

Recently, Ishqbaaaz actress Mreenal Deshraj got hitched in a court wedding with beau Ashim.

The actress had thrown a small party for her family and friends and the viewers once again got to see the Ishqbaaaz girl gang reuniting for this special occasion.

Several pictures and videos from Mreenal's wedding bash were circulating on social media as the girl gang of Ishqbaaaz have a gala time together.

A video starring Surbhi, Mansi, Nehalaxmi Iyer and Shrenu is doing the rounds of social media where they are performing Lavani on a reel and it is simply heartwarming to watch it.

Take a look:

This is not the first time when the girls had a gala time together.

A few months ago when actress Mansi Srivastava got hitched to beau Kapil also saw the star cast's reunion and they all had super fun.

Well, we are sure that every girl would love to have a girl gang like them.

What is your take don't this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: FANS VERDICT! EEKs say the fans, Why Surbhi Chandna's Naagin costume is handed over to first Krishna Mukherjee and now Rashami Desai?