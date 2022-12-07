UNMISSABLE! What Ishqbaaaz girl gang did in THIS video will take you by surprise

Several pictures and videos from Mreenal's wedding bash were circulating on social media as the girl gang of Ishqbaaaz have a gala time together. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 12:39
UNMISSABLE! What Ishqbaaaz girl gang did in THIS video will take you by surprise

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ishqbaaaz was one of the most popular drama series on small screens. 

The show had a good run for two years and it gathered a massive fan following. 

Viewers were in love with the show's beautiful on-screen jodis like Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh-Kunal Jasingh and Mansi Srivastava-Leenesh Mattoo.

The on-screen couples are still popular among the fans. 

While it's been a long time since the show went off-air but the star cast still shares a great bond. 

ALSO READ: FANS VERDICT! EEKs say the fans, Why Surbhi Chandna's Naagin costume is handed over to first Krishna Mukherjee and now Rashami Desai?

We have often seen the cast of Ishqbaaaz hanging out together on various occasions. 

Recently, Ishqbaaaz actress Mreenal Deshraj got hitched in a court wedding with beau Ashim.

The actress had thrown a small party for her family and friends and the viewers once again got to see the Ishqbaaaz girl gang reuniting for this special occasion. 

Several pictures and videos from Mreenal's wedding bash were circulating on social media as the girl gang of Ishqbaaaz have a gala time together. 

A video starring Surbhi, Mansi, Nehalaxmi Iyer and Shrenu is doing the rounds of social media where they are performing Lavani on a reel and it is simply heartwarming to watch it. 

Take a look:

This is not the first time when the girls had a gala time together. 

A few months ago when actress Mansi Srivastava got hitched to beau Kapil also saw the star cast's reunion and they all had super fun. 

Well, we are sure that every girl would love to have a girl gang like them. 

What is your take don't this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: FANS VERDICT! EEKs say the fans, Why Surbhi Chandna's Naagin costume is handed over to first Krishna Mukherjee and now Rashami Desai?

Star Plus Mreenal Deshraj Ishqbaaaz Nakuul Mehta Surbhi Chandna Nehalaxmi Iyer Shrenu Parikh Kunal Jasingh Mansi Srivastava Leenesh Mattoo TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 12:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Good News! Kajol to treat her fans with her upcoming Netflix project in collaboration with Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma
MUMBAI: Kajol is back in the movies. The Tanhaji actress has already finished shooting for Revathy’s Salaam Venky and...
EXCLUSIVE! Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey starrer Mukta Dhond's show on StarPlus gets a title
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world. Also read:...
Shocking! Alia Bhatt gets massively trolled for this inappropriate behaviour with Ranveer Singh
MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, with her...
WOW! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Hiba Nawab and Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta are childhood besties, have starred in THIS popular show together
MUMBAI: Star Plus' recently released show Banni Chow Home Delivery stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead...
Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan talks about his special bond with Sumbul Touqeer Khan
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Shocking! Sara Ali Khan confesses that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda leaves Karan and Jhanvi Kapoor in shock
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Alia Bhatt gets massively trolled for this inappropriate behaviour with Ranveer Singh
Shocking! Alia Bhatt gets massively trolled for this inappropriate behaviour with Ranveer Singh
Latest Video