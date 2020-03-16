Unmissable! Yuvan and Manini’s bond during Janmashtami celebrations will leave you surprised

MUMBAI: Since the beginning of Banni Chow Home Delivery on Star Plus, viewers' attention has been riveted.

The audience adores Ulka Gupta's portrayal of Banni and Pravisht Mishra's portrayal of Yuvan because of their adorable, innocent, and pure romance.

On social media, Pravisht and Ulka are quite active and frequently post images of their off-camera fun.

A video was shared on social media by Parvati Sehgal who plays the role of Manini, Yuvaan’s step mother in the show.

Check out the video below:

The Janmashtami celebrations are upcoming in the show and the stars have been shooting for the same. This video features Manini dancing and Yuvaan innocently showering her with flowers.

In the show, Manini and Yuvan do not share a good bond but this video here shows otherwise. Well, we all are looking forward to this scene.

In the show, Banni is the target of Manini's ruthless game, and the Rathods are just making things more difficult for her as she tries to manage her marriage and her company.

Banni realizes something happened in the planetarium as she starts to uncover evidence as to what transpired, and soon she learns the truth;.

What are your thoughts on this bond between Yuvan and Manini? Tell us in the comments.

