Unseen and unheard side of Iqbal Khan

MUMBAI: Talented actor Iqbal Khan is treasured for his characters in TV shows like Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, Kahiin Toh Hoga and Waaris. The actor is all set to make his digital première with Ullu App’s upcoming rags-to-riches series, The Bull Of Dalal Street in a different avatar. In a candid conversation with India Forums, Iqbal revealed details of his character and much more.



Sharing with us about his first paycheck, Iqbal said, “I received my first paycheck for a modelling assignment in Delhi during my college days. The ad shoot was for some pants, where they needed a model to just showcase those pants, without the rest of the body and face. Later on when they saw me and the photos, they found me okayish and decided to feature my face too. I still remember I received 5000 bucks for it.”



While sharing some more fun stories about his first audition, rejection and acting gigs, he also revealed that he went through his first heartbreak in his college days.