UNSEEN pictures of Choti Sardarni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

MUMBAI: Model and actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has instantly gained fame from her debut show Choti Sardarni, which airs on Colors. The actress plays the role of Meher opposite Avinash Rekhi.



Nimrit is the winner of Femina Miss India 2018 from Manipur.



The leggy lass is a complete fashionista. In the show, Nimrit is seen donning beautiful ethnic clothes. However, in actual life, Nimrit is high on fashion.



Check out these Instapics of Nimrit, which are super stylish, making her look nothing less than a stunner.