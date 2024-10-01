Uorfi Javed proposed to Rahul Shetty On The Stage Of Star Plus Show Dance + Pro, Did Rahul Accept The Proposal?

MUMBAI : Star Plus is back with the seventh season of Dance Plus, Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus has kept audiences hooked on their television screens with Dance + Pro. The audience has been witnessing a varied range of talent and skills from the contestants.

The audience has several reasons to celebrate this week. Social media sensation Uorfi Javed will be gracing the stage of Dance + Pro. The dance artists will be seen showcasing some out of the box costume drama to Uorfi Javed. But there is more to it. The audience will also get to witness the fun banter that Uorfi will share with Remo Dsouza and the captains. The artists will be seen performing acts that will take inspiration from the unique dressing styles of Uorfi Javed. One of the major highlights to watch out for is Uorfi Javed proposing to Captain Rahul Shetty. Witnessing Uorfi Javed, Remo Dsouza, and the captains on the screen together will be a fun delight for the viewers. It would be truly a moment to watch the perfect blend of fashion, fun and dance on the stage.

Dance+ Pro airs on Star Plus at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

