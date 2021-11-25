This upcoming weekend of India's Best Dancer 2 will host Nora Fatehi, Chunkey Pandey, Divya Khosla Kumar and Neelam Kothari

MUMBAI: The forthcoming weekend of Sony Entertainment Television India’s Best Dancer Season 2 is going to be super dhamaakedaar! It’s got the jazz, humour, power-packed performances, amusing banter all on a single stage! A platform for never-before-seen performances that are sure to blow your mind along with the ultimate entertainers in the business - as this Sunday, the show will host actresses Nora Fatethi and Divya Khosla Kumar and on Saturday, the viewers will witness Chunky Pandey and Neelam kothari gracing the show.

Interestingly, the contestants will bring an innovation to their dance styles as they prepare to amaze the guest judges with their acts.

For three weeks now, the contestants have taken up a unique challenge with exciting new themes and the show has proven to be upto the mark for the audience.

Are you ready to see something, you have never seen before and go WHOA?

Tune to watch a whole new level of WHOA! with India’s Best Dancer season 2 at 8:00 PM only Sony Entertainment Television