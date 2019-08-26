Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva approached to enter Nach Baliye 9 as wild card contestants

MUMBAI: Former couple, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva came together for the popular couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. The duo won the hearts of audience with their beautiful performance. However, they got eliminated recently, which came in as a huge shocker for both fans and the ex-couple. Now, the latest report is that the two have been approached to enter as wild card contestants.



There have been reports that Nach Baliye 9 is looking for jodis to enter the show as wild card entries and that the makers plan to bring TikTok sensation Aashika Bhatia and Manjul Khattar on the show. According to the latest report in SpotboyE.com, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva too have been approached for the same. The ex-flames who got eliminated this week will probably return as a wild card entry. A source from the set told the portal that the makers are trying their best to convince them to return.