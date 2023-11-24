Urvashi Dholakia dancing her heart out on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Urvashi Dholakia

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia has won million hearts with her performances as actress, whether it’s the cute, innocent and funny character of Shilpa from Dekh Bhai Dekh, famous vamp Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay or very strong and mindful Lawyer Devi Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa Impossible. 

Now, Urvashi wants to dance her heart out on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Here also, she is unstoppable inspite of her injury. Talking about her plans for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa going ahead, Urvashi said, “Injury or no Injury, I just want to Dance my heart away. For me, Dance is my way of expressing, I might come across as a not so outgoing person, but when it comes to dance you will see all colours of my rainbow. I want to showcase all the talent I have, we called it ‘Navrasa’ in acting, by performing on different dance forms.” 

In the very first weekend of Jhalak, we had performed Hip-hop Style. In the second weekend, we did sensuous dance in water with my injury. In the coming weekend, we are performing contemporary dance form. In coming weeks, we will bring some more dancing style to impress our fans, viewers and the judges of the show,” Urvashi Dholakia added.

While rehearsing for the second week episode act, Urvashi cracked her toe, but she doesn’t even want to remember that she got fractured as she wants to perform more and more on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. 

Sharing about her choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge's concern and approach towards getting better in the competitions, Urvashi Dholakia said, “Vaibhav is very good choreographer, he is extremely encouraging, and takes amazing care of me at the same time. But sometimes this makes me uncomfortable because I want to dance more and more, want to do lot of experiments and create beautiful acts for our viewers and judges. Vaibhav sometimes avoids some difficult lifts or wants to do experimental acts because he is concerned of my injury. But I am like, no I want to do more, more different dance forms, just forgot about my injury. It cannot be a hurdle in my way growing as a dancer. “ 

Urvashi Dholakia recently revisited her doctor to get an update on her recovering and how soon she can dance without taping on. As she is constantly doing her dancing rehearsals, she must perform for a few more weeks with taping on. But unstoppable Urvashi is all set for this new battle too.

