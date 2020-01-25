Urvashi Dholakia is having a whale of a time in Dubai with family; shares beautiful pictures

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most popular faces of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress is still popularly remembered for her role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It became one of the iconic characters of the small screen. Also, the actress was considered as one of the most stylish vamps of the Telly world.

While Urvashi has still maintained the same charm, fans simply love her seeing on the screens. Urvashi has been away from the small screen for quite some time now and is currently holidaying with her family. The actress has posted several pictures on her Instagram account where she is seen having a ball of a time with her family in Dubai.

The actress has shared some pictures where she is seen in a full party mood with her boys Kshitij and Sagar. She has also shared several pictures with her mother.

Take a look at Urvashi's post:

The actress might have kept herself away from work for now but Urvashi makes sure to stay connected with her fans via social media. She keeps posting all the latest pictures from her outings which are no less than a treat for the viewers.



On the work front, Urvashi has done many shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Waqt Ki Raftar, Shaktimaan, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahani Terrii Merrii, Kahiin To Hoga, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, among others.