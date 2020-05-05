Urvashi Dholakia made Komolika what she was, mentions Erica Fernandes!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most loveable television celebrities today.

She has enchanted the audience with her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kii.

Well, Urvashi Dholakia and Erica Fernandes are all set to team up for a fun session for Urvashi's chat show 'Trending Now'! The two popular performers are bound to attract a lot of eyeballs as the combination itself sounds exciting.

From talking about their respective characters to revealing fun secrets and even playing games like 'Never Have I Ever', the girls are going to be seen having an absolute blast.

This upcoming chat with Erica is going to be a super fun one.

Erica Fernandes revealed many fun facts about herself in the Never Have I Ever session. Among the many things that she revealed she also mentioned that Urvashi made Komolika that the character is now.

Now isn’t that sweet?