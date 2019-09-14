Urvashi Dholakia QUESTIONS Raveena Tandon after her reentry as a WILD CARD on Nach Baliye 9!

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Nach Baliye has become one controversial show with way too much happening in it.



From Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s bitter relationship to participants entering into arguments with the judges, the show has become a platform of controversies this season. While we recently reported about Shantanu Maheshwari entering into an argument with judge Raveena Tandon, after the reentry of Urvashi Dholakia as a wild card contestant, she will have an argument with judge Raveen Tandon.



According to the promos shared by the makers and media reports, when Raveena says that the jodis do not have the right to go out and say anything wrong about the show, Urvashi asks her when do they get a chance to speak up on the show.



What’s your take on the promo?