Urvashi Dholakia's New Age Mom Avataar

MUMBAI: Having played one of the most iconic vamps on television, Urvashi Dholakia, is till date popularly remembered as Komolika. The actress, a mother of twin boys, however has redefined motherhood for many out there. Uravshi's wacky videos with her son, Ksitij Dholakia, have been making the rounds digitally and garnering a great response. Seeing the two many have commented that the duo looks more like friends than mother-son. Speaking about her relationship with her sons Urvashi says, "I embraced motherhood at a very young age and hence am not a quintessential parent who dictates what should and shouldn't be done. Yes we are like friends and our house is truly the Mad House of Dholakias. We have three generations living under the same roof from my mom to my two sons and yes it's truly madness. We talk about everything and anything and I believe that when the roots are strong enough, you don't need to dictate but rather be by their side. Today there are times when they are giving me new age advice like joining Tik Tok and making videos while I am giving them career advice from my own experience. I know about their girl friends and they know about what is happening in my social life, we can all travel together and have our own space and yet manage to stick together when needed."

Speaking about her viral videos on Tik Tok Urvashi elbaorates, "It was my son Ksitij who insisted that I join the platform. He knew that I love humor and yes it's truly become 'our thing'. We are having fun, laughing and making others laugh, what better way to celebrate life! Many people have been saying that they love the rapport Ksitij and I have and calling me the 'Gen X' Mom. But honestly I don't know any other way....The industry has evolved so much and while I love what television has given me but we have to move ahead with the times! Digital, web, social media and CONTENT has taken over."

Ask her about whether her sons would want to pursue acting and she reveals, "Oh yes, they would love to act. They have already trained behind the camera and will soon be facing the camera as well. But it has to be with the right kind of work and on a path they've chosen for themselves!"