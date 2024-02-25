Urvashi Rautela creates a world record on her birthday, cuts a massive real 24 carat gold cake worth 3 crores gifted by Yo Yo Honey Singh on 'Love Dose 2' sets

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela aka Indian entertainment industry's youngest superstar to be featured in Forbes Top 10 is the highest-paid actress in the country. She's got a massive Instagram fan following of more than 70.3 million, which is almost at par with Virat Kohli and Narendra Modi and with a massive net worth of more than 550 crores, she's literally created an empire for herself. She's a global icon in the true sense of the term and that's why, be it in India or abroad, she's rated highly as the most popular female star.

Over the years, Urvashi Rautela has achieved innumerable milestones and most importantly, she's earned the respect of the fraternity. She's the only actress in the Indian entertainment industry who is simultaneously delivering blockbusters in the Hindi entertainment industry, South movies as well as music videos. Some time back, we saw the love and adulation she received on the sets of 'NBK 109' where the team celebrated her pre-birthday in grand style. Urvashi had previously cut a massive 3 ft cake worth 25 lakhs aka 30,000 USD there. Well, seems like on the day of her birthday, even that record has been broken and a new world record has been set. Urvashi, who's gearing up for the release of her second major collaboration 'Second Dose' with Yo Yo Honey Singh aka 'Vigdiyan Heeryan' has been delightfully surprised by the pop sensation. Yes, that's right. Urvashi was treated by Yo Yo Honey Singh with the most expensive cake ever in the world worth a whopping 3 crores. The cake is made of pure 24 carat Gold and a photo is going viral where Urvashi is seen cutting the swanky cake in the presence of Yo Yo Honey Singh. It is to be noted that no other actress ever in history has been gifted such an expensive cake and this shows the amount of love, appreciation and respect Urvashi has earned for herself globally. Regarding the special gift for Urvashi on her birthday, Yo Yo Honey Singh shares and we quote,

"According to me, Urvashi Rautela is truly the most beautiful girl in the world and I have said that many times. She is the most beautiful girl and that's exactly why I had cast her for Love Dose earlier. The collaboration was a huge success and ever since then, fans kept demanding for more. I have seen Urvashi's growth as an artiste from that time and today, she is a global superstar. Hence, according to me, a global superstar like her deserves royal swanky treatment and that's why, I decided to get this special cake for her worth 3 crores. I want this collaboration, this cake-cutting moment to go down in history as the most special thing anyone has done for his co-star. She's brilliant in her work and she deserves every bit of this treatment. I wish her great success going forward. It was a pleasure working with her for 'Second Dose' aka 'Vigdiyan Heeryan'. I can't wait for the song to be out for everyone on 15th March, 2024 and I am looking forward to working with her even more in future. She's the best."

Well, this is indeed a world record as truly, no actress ever in history has been bestowed with so much love and such a swanky cake in the world. All this is certainly a result of Urvashi Rautela's hard work over the years and on this note, we wish her a very Happy and successful birthday and life going forward.

On the work front, global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela has massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in an upcoming biopic titled 'JNU' where she's playing the role of a college politician along with a very special music video with 'Jalebi' fame Jason Derulo & many more. Stay tuned for more updates.