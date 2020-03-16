Urvashi Upadhyay visits hometown in MP, says family equally important as work

MUMBAI : Actress Urvashi Upadhyay, who is known for featuring in shows such as 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', 'Ishq Subhan Allah' and 'Hamari Devrani', took a break from shooting to visit her hometown Betul in Madhya Pradesh. She is currently seen as Rupa in the TV show 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein'.

She says: "It was a long time I couldn't visit my family here. And as my family was celebrating a ritual festival. So I made sure to not miss it. As my extended family and relatives, friends too were going to attend the event. So it became a way to unite and have a good family get together. Hence I took a small break from my shoots to be here."

Urvashi feels family is as equal as work. She continues: "I'm committed to both be it my family or my work. Both are equally important for me. At times though it becomes difficult to choose one. But most of the time I manage to be loyal to both. As an actress I'm mostly acting for a family drama, hence my work itself teaches me the importance of family."

Urvashi is known for featuring in shows like 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat' and 'Ek Ghar Banaunga'.

SOURCE : IANS

