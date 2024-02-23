Utkarsha Naik's debut as Srishti on Sony SAB's Vanshaj is set to ignite a whirlwind of drama

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 18:02
Utkarsha

MUMBAI : Mumbai, xx February 2024: Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj' keeps viewers hooked with its intricate storyline, exploring the gender dynamics and challenges of inheritance, where men have historically held the upper hand as heirs. Following a one-year leap, the show has introduced several new characters, injecting fresh energy into the storyline. Yuvika's (Anjali Tatrari) doppelganger, Yukti, has made a bold and daring return, shaking DJ's (Mahir Pandhi) world along with his love interest, Koel (Nisha Nagpal). Additionally, the introduction of Srishti Verma (Utkarsha Naik), who portrays Koel's mother, promises to add another layer of intrigue and excitement to the drama of Vanshaj.

Utkarsha Naik steps into the role of Mrs. Srishti Verma, playing the role of Koel’s (Nisha Nagpal) mother in the ever-evolving world of Vanshaj. After her husband's demise, she steps into the political spotlight with a mix of ambition and street smarts. Despite lacking a formal education, her sharp intellect and cunning nature have propelled her to prominence in the cutthroat world of politics. With her arrival, the dynamics among the characters are set to undergo a dramatic shift, as Srishti's actions ripple through the storyline, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of those around her.

Utkarsha Naik, who will be essaying the character of Srishti Verma, said, “Playing Srishti Verma in the show has been truly exciting. Srishti's love for her daughter Koel makes her do anything to protect her future. Her powerful and controlling side adds depth to her character making her presence strong in the storyline. Her arrival is anticipated to shift the dynamics of the Mahajan empire, adding an element of suspense. Viewers are sure to be thrilled by the suspense and drama that Srishti adds to the show.”

With Srishti Verma's entry, things are getting exciting in Vanshaj! Her strong personality and cunning ways are sure to shake things up for all the characters. Get ready for some suspense-filled drama ahead!

Tune in to watch Vanshaj on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7 PM and 10 PM
 

Vanshaj Sony Sab Srishti Verma Nisha Nagpal Koel Utkarsha Naik Mahir Pandhi DJ Yuvika Anjali Tatrari TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 18:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance Gurukul : Wow! Shilpa Shinde, Kunwar Amar and Vaibhav Ghuge kick start the shoot
MUMBAI: Dance Gurukul is a new dance reality show that will stream on AmazonPrime Video.This is one of the unique dance...
They Came, They Saw, They Conquered The Boys Season 4 Premiere Date on June 13th Revealed By Prime Video
MUMBAI: CULVER CITY, California—February 22, 2024—Today, Prime Video announced that the Emmy-winning global hit drama...
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk
MUMBAI: Actor Mukul Chadda has been grabbing the attention of the fans winning the hearts of them ovr the time with his...
Aamir Khan: Sad! Pays condolence visit to late 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's family
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan recently extended his support to the grieving family of Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed the young...
Alia Bhatt: Wow! To star as a protege in YRF spy universe,
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt's next venture in the YRF Spy Universe has piqued the interest of Bollywood fans, with rumours...
Sakshi Malik looks sizzling hot in these new clicks
MUMBAI: Actress Sakshi Malik is indeed one of the popular names we have in acting space, with her sizzling dance moves...
Recent Stories
Mukul
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk
Latest Videos
Related Stories
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 14
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Jiya Shankar to participate in the show?
Manisha
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Wow! Manisha Rani confirms she is the finalist of the show
Anurag
Anurag Dobhal takes a dig at Munawar Faruqui says "He uses girls and religion to do stand up comedy"
Farah
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Farah Khan gives a sneak peak into the lunch break that the judges indulge in
Pandya Store
Pandya Store: EXCLUSIVE! Hanging from a harness from a height was adventurous and challenging in itself: Piyali Munsi
AbhiNara
AbhiNara DEFEATS AnuZaadi and Munawar Faruqui-Hina Khan in the ‘MOST ADORED CHESMITRY’ category - TC Poll Result