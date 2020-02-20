News

Uttaran actor Nandish Sandhu dons a new look for something; check picture

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 01:16 PM

MUMBAI: Nandish Sandhu is one of the most popular television actors. He debuted as a television actor on the series Kasturi and then went on to star in many other shows. Uttaran, Phir Subah Hogi and Beintehaa are some of his other projects. He also played a supporting role in the hit film, Super 30. 

Recently, Nandish took to his social media handle and shared a picture of him sporting a new bearded look from his usual clean-shaved one. The actor asked fans for suggestions on the new look. 

Nandish wrote in his caption, “Tried this different look for something new and I think it looks good. Obviously the beard & moustache is not original but I think I can carry it well. What day? Any Suggestions....#newlook #bread #change.” 

Take a look below. 

So, is he hinting at his new project? 

What do you think about Nandish’s new look? Did you like it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Tags Nandish Sandhu Uttaran Kasturi Phir Subah Hogi Beintehaa Super 30 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here